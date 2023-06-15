In the course of the allegations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann, Universal Music, the largest music company in the world, spoke for the first time on Thursday. “The allegations against Till Lindemann shocked us and we have the greatest respect for the women who spoke out so courageously in this case,” says a statement by the German Universal Music division, which is available to the FAZ. “We are convinced that a full clarification of the allegations, also by the authorities, is absolutely necessary and must also be in the interest of the entire band.” After the allegations became known, Universal took over the marketing and promotional activities for the band’s recordings suspended until further notice. Universal acts as the group’s label and publishing partner.

In the past few weeks, several women had made allegations against Lindemann. According to this, female fans are said to have been selected at concerts and invited to after-show parties or generally to the backstage area. There it should have come to sexual acts with Lindemann. There was also some talk of the use of drugs and knockout drops.

On Wednesday, the Berlin public prosecutor announced that they were investigating Lindemann. Due to “several criminal complaints by third parties – i.e. persons not involved in any crime – as well as ex officio by the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin”, an investigation was initiated against the 60-year-old musician, “due to allegations of sexual offenses and the sale of narcotics”. , said the prosecutor. Lindemann had previously had the allegations of the use of knockout drops or alcohol rejected by the Berlin lawyers Simon Bergmann and Christian Schertz.

11.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify

Rammstein is one of the internationally most successful German bands and is currently on a European tour. This is organized by the Berlin agency MCT. The band is known for elaborate and expensive stage shows and huge arena concerts. How much has been earned over the years from ticket sales alone can only be estimated. Given the size of the shows and the correspondingly handsome ticket prices, as well as the band’s long career, it should certainly be more than 100 million euros – with many parties involved in a tour receiving their share, from the crew to technical service providers for the stage or the operation of pyrotechnics.







Universal Music is not involved in the live and also lucrative merchandising business. The cooperation is limited to the label and publisher side. All eight studio albums have been released via labels of the group or Polygram. Today’s Universal Music Group emerged from the former Polygram group. The band’s most recent album, “Zeit”, was number 1 in the German annual charts last year, so no album achieved more sales.

The band has countless gold and platinum awards for records sold and units sold, respectively, as streams have also been coming in for some time. The total number of units is likely to be well over ten million. Rammstein currently has around 11.8 million monthly listeners on the music streaming market leader Spotify.

How the income from the marketing of the recordings, as well as the lyrics and compositions of the band are distributed between the group and Universal, is unknown and depends on the respective contract constellations. Aside from new releases, Rammstein also has an impressive catalog of songs that constantly generates income through streaming.







Of the partners from the music industry, only Aeneas Hohenadl, the managing director of the event company Riggingwerk, which is responsible for stage construction, had spoken so far. Hohenadl told the newspaper “Die Welt” that the practices surrounding Rammstein shows were “an open secret” in the music industry. According to reports, a room under the stage, in which sexual acts between Lindemann and women are said to have taken place, was also known and was described by the crew as a “suck box”. Hohenadl ruled out working with Lindemann or the band in the future and said the situation and the statements of the various women should not be answered with silence and “false neutrality” from the industry.