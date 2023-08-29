DThe Berlin public prosecutor’s office has discontinued its investigations against Till Lindemann, among other things, on suspicion of committing sexual offenses and violations of the Narcotics Act. The allegations against the Rammstein singer remain without legal consequences for the time being. Lindemann responded to the news on Tuesday afternoon on his Instagram account: “I would like to thank everyone who waited impartially for the investigation to end,” he explained.

Against Lindemann was determined because of an initial suspicion according to paragraph 177 StGB. The paragraph covers sexual assault, sexual assault and rape.

The public prosecutor said that they had evaluated the available evidence – including press reports relating to anonymous whistleblowers and interviews with witnesses. This “provided no evidence that the accused has engaged in sexual acts with women against their will, administered substances that influence or disable their will or exploited a power imbalance towards underage sexual partners in order to persuade them to have sex”.

The statements made by witnesses in the press reports were not confirmed by the investigations.

According to the authority, alleged victims have not yet contacted the law enforcement authorities, but exclusively – even after the investigation became known – to journalists, who in turn have invoked their right to refuse to give evidence. Possible allegations could not have been sufficiently substantiated. The public prosecutor’s office was unable to gain an impression of the credibility of the alleged victims and the credibility of their statements.

Kayla Shyx has been questioned

Youtuberin Kayla Shyx was heard. Her statements were “too vague”, “especially since the witness could not describe her own experience of criminally relevant incidents”. What she reported to the public prosecutor’s office were either conclusions from observations or descriptions of other people. According to the public prosecutor’s office, persons named by Shyx should not have observed anything relevant under criminal law or should not have been sufficiently identifiable. As a result, they could not be identified and interrogated by the police.

The investigators from Berlin also had files from the Lithuanian authorities that referred to Shelby Lynn. After the Rammstein concert in Vilnius on May 22, she made the first allegations against Lindemann. The Lithuanian authorities had refused to initiate an investigation. The Berlin public prosecutor’s office also found “no concrete factual evidence of sexual offenses by the accused”.

The law firm Schertz Bergmann, which represents Lindemann, published a statement on Tuesday morning Platform X, formerly Twitter. “There was simply nothing to the allegations,” Björn Gercke, Lindemann’s lawyer, is quoted as saying. The law firm will continue to take civil action against “inadmissible representations in social networks” and against reports of suspicions in the media.