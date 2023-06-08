Home page World

Split

Till Lindemann’s lawyers want to take legal action against individuals. © Malte Krudewig/dpa

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann can now be represented by a lawyer. The first legal consequences are announced.

Berlin – Rammstein singer Till Lindemann rejects allegations against him. The 60-year-old now has his interests represented by a lawyer. This was announced by the Berlin lawyers Simon Bergmann and Christian Schertz.

“Serious allegations against our client were made by various women on social networks, especially on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube,” it says. “For example, it has been repeatedly claimed that women at Rammstein concerts were drugged with knockout drops or alcohol to enable our client to perform sexual acts on them. Without exception, these allegations are untrue.”

initiation of legal action

The lawyers announced legal consequences. “We will take immediate legal action against individuals for any allegations of this nature.”

Several women have made allegations against Rammstein frontman Lindemann, some anonymously, in the past few days. The women describe situations that some of them would have found frightening. Young women were selected during concerts and asked if they wanted to come to the after-show party. According to descriptions by some women, there were also sexual acts.

Statement by Rammstein

A few days ago, Rammstein said in a statement that the allegations had hit her very hard and that she was being taken extremely seriously. “We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows – in front of and behind the stage.” any form of public prejudice against those who have made allegations. They have a right to their point of view.” But the band also has a right – namely not to be prejudiced either. dpa