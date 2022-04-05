At least three weeks off for Gigi Datome who, as Olimpia Milano communicated, “underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee for the removal of a bone fragment, following trauma accused during the first quarter of the Sassari match . The player will be re-evaluated in three weeks “. Milan also communicated a member of the team group tested positive for coronavirus and was isolated with “mild symptoms”. Milan returns to the field on Thursday in Villeurbanne, France, for the last day of the regular season in the Euroleague. On Sunday the challenge in Bologna to the leading Virtus. The Euroleague playoffs begin on April 19th.