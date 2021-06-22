New operation for Mitch Evans. The Australian of Team HRC, who missed the first round of the 2021 World Cup in Russia, will have to undergo a new operation on his left wrist, which was injured in the Spanish GP last season. Joint complications had already forced Evans to postpone his competitive return, now the decision to have surgery again.

Talk Evans

–

“It was a really difficult decision – Evans said in a press release from Honda – I know I will have to miss more races, but not being on my wrist at 100% I wouldn’t have been able to compete at the level I wanted. Now I have surgery and stay in Australia. A big thank you to the team for their support, to my teammate Tim and my fans for their support during this difficult time, it’s great that so many people believe in me and I can’t wait to see you all at the races. ”