Tilda swinton is a highly recognized actress in the film industry. His quality as a person on and off the screen has served to win the affection of the medium and thousands of fans around the world.

Swinton is famous for her performances as the archangel Gabriel in Constantine, The Ancient One in Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme and Avengers: Endgame, or Karen crowder in Michael clayton, for which she won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2008.

Their roles in movies always had a distinctive character for their characters, sporting an androgynous and elegant appearance, but it is until now, in an interview for Vogue. what Tilda swinton she accepted that she always felt like a queer person.

Swinton is a queer movie icon

In an age when we find ourselves fighting for gender equality, statements by Tilda swinton they help drive a free ideology, which is why it could well be considered a queer icon of the film industry.

‘It’s always been clear to me that being queer is in fact, at least for me, something that should be done with sensitivity. I always felt queer, I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it. Now that I did, it’s my world‘he declared Swinton, in addition to emphasizing in the families that he got thanks to showing himself as he is in the cinema.

‘Now I have a family with Wes anderson, I have a family with Bong joon-ho, I have a family with Jim Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca guadagnino, with Lynne ramsay, with Joanna hogg‘, he valued.

The full interview with Swinton It will appear in the February issue of Vogue magazine, but from this moment it was viralized by the valuable statements of the actress.

