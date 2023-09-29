The Australian metal band Thy Art is Murder, a welcome guest at Dutch festivals, is under heavy fire from its own supporters for kicking out the original singer. In the Tilburg pop venue 013, hundreds of fans showed their dissatisfaction on Thursday evening by repeatedly chanting the name of the fired frontman. Painful for the band, which just then introduced a new, fairly unknown singer.

#Tilburg #concert #hall #chants #fired #singer #band #introduces #frontman