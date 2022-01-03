Sharjah (WAM)

Tilal City in Sharjah will host a bike race in mid-January, in line with its vision of promoting an active lifestyle and encouraging healthy behaviors among residents and community members. Tilal City hosted three cycling races organized by the Federation of the Game in November and December of 2021, and the last race of 2021 was held on December 18, and witnessed the participation of 65 riders and 39 female competitors from professionals in the 60 km and 36 km races, respectively.

Yasser Omar Al-Doukhi, Secretary General of the Cycling Federation, said: “The races hosted by Tilal City are an affirmation of the status and importance of the sport, and cycling, in particular, continues to attract the interest of a large number of people of different ages and nationalities. In addition to being a sport that is easy to participate in, it offers many benefits, such as building a healthy and athletic body and preserving the environment, as well as contributing to the promotion of sports culture in society and the advancement of the sports scene in general.”

He pointed out that the last race attracted participants from various Emirates and clubs, including Shabab Al Ahli, Al Hamriya, Ittihad Kalba, Masfout, Al Rams, Al Arabi, Al Jazira Al Hamra, Al Taawun, Khor Fakkan, Sharjah, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Nasr Club, Abu Dhabi Club, and the Dubai Police Team. And the Yas Abu Dhabi team, and the Wathba team. Khalifa Al Shaibani, General Manager of Tilal Real Estate Company, said: “We are committed to contributing to the promotion of sports culture in our society and the advancement of sports activity in general. Our infrastructure can be used for cycling training and a range of different races and sporting events. 2022 will be full of activities for all ages and we are excited to welcome members of the community to Tilal City.”