Til Schweiger spoke about manifestations of aggression due to alcohol consumption

German actor Til Schweiger said that he became aggressive during the filming of the sequel to Risky Races in 2022 due to the fact that he drank a lot. About it reports Bild.

The artist said that due to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, he began to have conflicts with members of the film crew.

Schweiger said that on one of the shooting days he decided to go to the set after a party at the hotel. One of the project managers approached the actor’s room and informed him that he could not go on camera in this condition. In response to this, the artist pushed away the team member and left for filming.

Already on the set, another crew member approached him and Schweiger slapped him in the face. “He (an employee on the site, – approx. “Tapes.ru”) wanted to protect me, [не пустив на съемки], and dared to get in the way. But what did I do? I hit him in the face…” said the actor.

The artist’s son was also on site, who worked as a cameraman on the project and also tried to stop his drunken father. According to Schweiger, he became very angry with his relative and told him that he could never become like the actor himself. The actor later admitted that he apologized to his son: “It was terrible for him. No child in the world would want to see their father in such a state.”

The star of the film “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” also added that after the incident he stopped drinking alcohol in such quantities and is now undergoing therapy with a psychiatrist.

