The president of the “YouTube” network announced that the short videos on the “YouTube Shorts” platform, which is expected to compete with “TikTok”, received about 3.5 billion views per day in India, where they are being tested in an experimental stage.

Suzanne Wojski explained in a letter detailing her priorities for the year 2021 that “short videos on YouTube shorts gain a very large number of daily views of 3.5 billion every day.”

“We look forward to launching shorts in more markets this year,” she added.

In mid-September, the “YouTube” subsidiary of the search engine giant “Google” revealed the outlines of “Short”, describing it as “a new way for users to express themselves in 15 seconds or less.”

It is not possible at the present time only in India to access this tool integrated directly into “YouTube”, as it is still in the development stage.

By investing in the field of light video clips, Google intends to compete with “TikTok”, one of the applications favored by young Internet users, which has a global number of 700 million users.

Instagram, a subsidiary of the Facebook group, also entered the field of short videos through the “Rails” application, which first appeared in August.

And in November, the app was launched “Snapchat Spotlight”, which is a network of user-generated content.