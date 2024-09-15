On Monday, both TikTok as its parent company, ByteDancewill face a court hearing key, in a legal battle that aims to block a law which could ban the app, which is used by 170 million US citizens, starting January 19.

According to the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C.a series of oral arguments are set to take place over the legal challenge, putting the fate of the Chinese video platform in the final weeks of the November 2024 presidential election.

In addition, both the former president and current candidate of the Republican PartyDonald Trump, as the US vice president and Democratic candidate, Kamala Harrisare TikTok users, where both are seeking to court younger voters.

ByteDance and TikTok have argued that the law is unconstitutional, and that it violates the free speech rights of American citizens.

A week after its introduction, the measure, prompted by concerns from U.S. lawmakers that the communist regime could gain access to Americans’ data, or spy on them through the mobile app, was approved in the United States Congress in the month of April.

ByteDance, meanwhile, said a divestment is “not technologically, commercially or legally possible” and, without a court ruling, will lead to an unprecedented outright ban on the app on January 19.

The Justice Department and TikTok have requested a ruling by December 6, which would allow the US Supreme Court to make a decision before the ban on the Chinese platform goes into effect.

In April, US President Donald Trump announced Joe Bidensigned a law giving ByteDance until Jan. 19 to sell TikTok or face a ban, though it could extend the deadline by three months if it certifies that the company is moving toward a sale.

For its part, the White House and other supporters of the law, admitted that the measure is actually a challenge to Chinese ownership of the app, and not a move to eliminate the use of TikTok.

It is worth noting that the White House wants to shut down the Chinese-origin video app on national security grounds, though not ban TikTok.