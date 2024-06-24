In a misstep that raised questions about security and content moderation, TikTok accidentally released an internal version of its tool for creating digital avatars, allowing users to make avatars say virtually anything. This version, lacking the necessary controls, was quickly used to generate inappropriate content, including hate messages and misinformation.

In response to the discovery, a TikTok spokesperson, Laura Perez, said that this technical error, which allowed the test version of the application to be published, has been fixed. However, the issue raises doubts about TikTok’s ability to effectively manage and control AI-based tools, especially those that could be exploited to spread harmful or misleading messages.

The problem was first discovered by CNN, which was able to use the tool to create videos with Adolf Hitler quotes and dangerous messages, such as incitements to drink bleach. The situation has highlighted the potential threats related to the irresponsible use of digital avatar technology.

The implications

Although TikTok quickly removed access to the problematic version of the tool, the incident poses important platform security issues and user trust. The lack of a watermark in these videos, which would have indicated their artificial nature, adds another layer of concern regarding the possible spread of misinformation.

The issue relating to the abuse of artificial intelligence tools is not an isolated one. Parallel to the incidents on platforms like TikTok, other AI fields are facing similar challenges with potentially serious implications. A particularly alarming example involves the use of generative AI to spread historical misinformation, particularly Holocaust denial.

As reported in a recent analysis, AIs are becoming powerful tools for those seeking to rewrite history and spread hate. This situation raises urgent questions about the responsibility of AI developers and the need for more rigorous controls to prevent the abuse of emerging technologies. The answer to these questions will be crucial to determining the future of the ethical use of AI and the safeguarding of historical truth.