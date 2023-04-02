First filming how a father is murdered in front of his daughter, and then taking a selfie near his body with a wide grin. Canadian TikTokker Alex Bodger is angered by this action on social media. A video with an apology does not detract from that.

The local influencer happened to witness an argument that got completely out of hand at a Starbucks branch in Vancouver last Sunday. 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt (37) asked a man next to him if he wanted to stop vape (electric cigarette). After all, his three-year-old daughter could suffer from this.

The smoker, Singh Gosa (32), was not pleased and stabbed the victim to death in front of his daughter, while his fiancé was just getting a drink inside.

Bodger was also there. He was busy filming the scene. “Can you believe this? This guy just died here. Holy fuck,” he exclaimed excitedly to his followers. Then the TikTokker also took a selfie with Schmidt’s body, which was lying in a pool of blood. See also Correspondent's Comment | The new king made a skillful and touching speech: Raised his mother, wife and sons, disappeared himself

Paul Stanley Schmidt (37) died in front of his daughter. © RV



The perpetrator could be arrested in the Starbucks. Gosa will now be prosecuted for manslaughter. “So terrible what happened,” said Schmidt’s mother in a reaction. “Paul just wanted to protect his daughter. His fiancé had just gone to get a drink at the time of the attack, but she still saw his agony. She’s completely devastated.”

Narcissistic loser

Meanwhile, Bodger is being razed to the ground on social media. “A typical example of the narcissistic TikTok generation. I’m so fed up with it that I don’t even have words for it anymore,” says one of the harsh critics.

Another writes: ‘He is living proof of what social media has done to our society. If you don’t know someone, that person doesn’t exist and is worth nothing.’ And: ‘What a narcissistic loser. This idiot deserves to be bullied every day.”

Dodger returned to the murder scene a day after the drama to smoke a cigarette. © RV



Bodger has now expressed regret in a new video. He tries to justify his behavior in it. He says he was thinking about a street fight. “I ran over there and started filming. I see some blood and thought maybe it was a nosebleed or something.” See also Health - Four decades of HIV pandemic, a history of discrimination

Uncomfortable

The TikTokker has an explanation for the fact that he then makes a ‘report’ with a wide grin and takes a selfie with the body. My brain wouldn’t allow me to believe what just happened. That smile on my face was out of discomfort. I was so uncomfortable, I didn’t know what was happening. I always have a little smile on my face in awkward situations. I’m sorry for the people I pissed off.”

But the apology is not very credible according to critics. It turned out that he went back to the same Starbucks the day after the murder and casually smoked a cigarette. At the end of his speech, Bodger also says that the stabbing ‘doesn’t really matter to him’. “I will explain my thinking. If I don’t know you, a human life is really nothing… He’s dead. What can we do about it then?”

Singh Gosa is charged with manslaughter. © RV



Watch our news videos in the playlist below: See also Celta approved and failed: Dituro, Mina and yawn