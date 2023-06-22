Home page World

An influencer suggested on TikTok to post fewer holiday pictures. This is to protect the local nature. She received a lot of criticism for her proposal.

Mallorca – A Mallorcan influencer has urged her followers not to reveal both the name and location of coves and beaches in Mallorca on social media. You are not doing the island and the ecosystem any favors, says the “poisonscorpio01” in your video tik tok. “Please stop making videos about Mallorca, you are only helping to damage our ecosystem,” argues the influencer in her video.

Mallorcan TikToker: “Because of a few likes you contribute to the destruction of the island”

Instead, she advises travelers to enjoy Mallorca’s nature without the smartphone. “Because of a few likes, you contribute to the destruction of the island,” the young woman harshly criticized her followers. The tourist rush is enormous this year. Each video results in “more and more people leaving their used sunscreen tubes and beer cans in the sand”. Your video has already been viewed around 120,000 times. But Mallorca can also become a danger for tourists, recently a German tourist drowned in the Mediterranean.

Not only support for TikTokerin: Critical comments on the Mallorca video boycott

The call for a video boycott of Mallorcan beaches was not well received by all of their followers. “It’s all well and good that you’re from Mallorca,” wrote one user in the comments, “but that doesn’t mean that you have exclusive rights to the bays”. Another user reminded the concerned Mallorcan that “we complain about tourism, but forget that without it we would be nothing”. Tourism is an important source of income in Spain.

Another user does not see the tourists as the real problem, but their way of behaving on vacation. For this he received a lot of approval. Another Mallorcan agreed. The problem is the behavior of the vacationers – because “if we travel to another place, we do the same.” The Ministry of Health and Consumer Protection is currently taking action against the rampant drinking tourism in Mallorca. The only solution that remains is to consider the local culture and nature.