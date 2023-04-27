Home page World

From: Veronica Berg, Pia Seitler

Split

A video from a train to Milan goes viral. Underneath, a young woman writes: “America may have its racism problems, but Europe is 20 years behind.”

A Pakistani-American TikToker has on a train in Italy racism experience. A video of the incident has been viewed over 18 million times as of April 27. The video has now garnered over 50,000 comments. Many are outraged and feel with the TikTokerin.

The young woman sits with her boyfriend, his Chinese mother and his white Father on the train to Milan. “I’m Pakistani. We are all Americans,” she writes. She notices the young women sitting across from her staring at her, laughing and speaking Italian. At first she ignored it. Then she stares back. “They didn’t stop, so I pointed this out to my friend and took a nap,” the caption reads below the video.

Screenshot of a TikTok video. © Screenshot/TikTok/@mahnooreu

Young women shout “Ni hao!” and don’t stop

Attempts to ignore her and address her behavior after the nap fails. “They started saying ‘Ni hao!’ in an obnoxious, racist, loud voice along with other things in Italian that I couldn’t understand,” the TikToker writes. They got more and more aggressive. Finally, TikToker @mahnooreu starts filming the young women.

Comments below the video show how upset users are about the racist incident

To show her bewilderment, Manoour Euceph publishes the video on TikTok. And she is not alone in her outrage. Numerous users comment under the video how ashamed they are of the behavior of the women in the video. Some statements can also be found by Italian users in the comment column. “As an Italian, I’m really sorry. It’s so embarrassing. I hope you can enjoy the rest of your trip,” one user wrote on TikTok. Another: “I’m Italian. I’m a mom and I’m super sad.”

“Never in my life have I felt like this blatant racism experienced,” writes Euceph. She expected better behavior from the younger generation. Many of her Asian friends contacted her and reported similar experiences. “America may have its racism problems, but Europe is 20 years behind,” she writes, calling for women to be held accountable for their actions.

Women in the video contact TikTokerin

On April 26, Euceph reported with an update: One of the young women from the train wrote to her on Instagram. “I assure you it was not our intention to make fun of you or your nationality,” the message reads. They didn’t mean to be racist and are sorry for how Euceph and her family felt.

She too has experienced racism and she thinks sharing the video doesn’t make it any better. Euceph also shares her response with her followers: “The fact that you are trying to manipulate and gaslight me shows that your apology is completely disingenuous.”