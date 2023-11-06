TikToker Xolidayboy was given a summons to the military registration and enlistment office at Mineralnye Vody airport

TikToker and singer Ivan Mineev, known under the pseudonym Xolidayboy, was detained at the Mineralnye Vody airport. About it reports publication “Rise” on Telegram.

Before this, the head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina, asked the security forces to check the blogger because of his statements, which, according to Mizulina, were pro-Ukrainian in nature.

Producer Mineeva Ulyana Pocheko said that the blogger’s representatives are going to file a complaint against the head of the “Safe Internet League.” According to Pocheko, the statements to which Mizulina refers were made before the start of the special operation and cannot indicate anything about his attitude towards the actions of Russian military personnel. “We will do everything possible to punish Catherine and others like her for spreading false information,” she added.

