The Sun: an American spoke about the changes in the bikini zone after a tummy tuck

American Kelly Kern spoke about the unexpected and frightening changes in her body after undergoing plastic surgery. To a woman’s TikTok post drew attention edition of The Sun.

Kern in her blog said that after the operation for a tummy tuck, her bikini area began to look different. The woman explained that during the operation, a lot of excess skin was cut out, after which the remaining edges were pulled together and sewn together. During this process, the intimate parts of the body moved after the skin, the woman said. The Tiktoker admitted that she gets used not only to aesthetic changes, but also to new sensations when urinating.

In addition, Kern shared her unusual impressions of undergoing surgery to correct the shape of her breasts, which she underwent simultaneously with a tummy tuck. Kelly said that during the procedure, doctors temporarily removed her nipples, and she had to massage them every 30 minutes. “It was strange. But you know what? I did it because I didn’t want my nipples to die,” Kern said.

Previously, blogger Laura Ivanova from Latvia performed seven plastic surgeries at a time and shared her experience. According to the girl, she underwent a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, a tummy tuck, two breast corrections, and a nose job.