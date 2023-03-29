The video of the tiktoker has gone viral on the famous social network.

Tiktok it is the social network of the moment that is giving the possibility to different people to become popular thanks to a great visibility. There are videos that exceed several million views. A few days ago the story of a Canadian girl, famous on social media for posting photos of fashion accessories purchased in second-hand shops, went viral.

Sarah Dunk she couldn’t believe her eyes when she bought the latest dress in a shop. A signed dress paid for only 11 euros Versace. Do you know how much it’s worth? 9 thousand euros.

Was it simple luck or a distraction from the store? The fact is that Sarah showed her satisfied followers the dress she bought, almost excited. It is a long black dress with different transparencies. Sarah also showed the label with the writing Versace.

Among other things, the garment was fished out of a shelf full of second-hand clothes. One user even claimed that it could be a garment belonging to the spring/summer collection 1992, with an exorbitant price of 9 thousand euros. And she only paid 17 dollars for it, almost 11 euros. The video quickly went viral and has already surpassed 16 million views to date.

What will he do now? Will he put it up for sale? Sarah said she was hesitant because she noticed a difference in the straps with the original Versace garment. For this reason she has doubts about the originality of the garment. Many of you, however, have pointed out to him that high fashion clothes are often tailor-made with the buyer’s body.

So it is probable that whoever bought the garment had the shoulder pads customized according to his physical conformation and now you can see the difference.