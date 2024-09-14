According to the criteria of

The experiment was conducted by TikTok user @microwaving30minsrecognized on the platform for cooking all kinds of food in the microwave, from lettuce to a bowl of yogurt with cereal. This time, He was curious to know what happened when the classic Big Mac burger was heated for half an hour.The result was not at all tempting.

An influencer heated a Big Mac in the microwave: these were the results

In a minute-long video, the influencer documented his journey as he bought the traditional triple-decker burger at an AutoMc. He then headed home to Start the experiment: reheat the food in the microwave for half an hour..

The experiment that a TikToker carried out with McDonald’s star burger. Photo:Istock Share

“Although McDonald’s products don’t usually spoil, they never said anything about how they would behave in a microwave, did they?” Harry said before revealing the result.

When you open the appliance after thirty minutes, you can see a wave of smoke coming from the burger. The bun and cheese were burnt, But the surprising thing was the hardness of the food..

“Rock hard, incredibly greasy, with tendrils of solidified flesh liquid coming out from the bottom“Yes, this is exactly how I expected a processed McDonald’s product to behave after 30 minutes in the microwave,” the TikToker concluded.

The experiment went viral within hours, with more than 4,000 likes and around 160 comments.. Users of the platform were amazed by the result, bringing out the appetizing side of the fast food chain’s star burger. They also gave him suggestions for his next videos. One of his followers even asked him to put a pillow and an iPhone 6 in the next video. Although they are not food, it would be interesting to see the results.