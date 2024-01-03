Home page World

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

The student from Lower Saxony brings the horse to safety in the house. She tells BuzzFeed News how he fared there and what her parents say about it.

The Storm surge on the Baltic Sea was not long ago and again Germans defend themselves against masses of water. Flooding has occurred in several regions of Germany since the holidays. Some schools remain closed. On TikTok, a student deals with the disaster particularly creatively. The 15-year-old competition rider saves her pony from the rising water. Her video has over 3.4 million views (as of January 3, 2024).

The water rises in the horse box and the TikToker doesn't hesitate for long

Linnea Heemsoth lives with her parents and several horses on a farm in Verden in Lower Saxony. The place is badly affected by flooding. “The water came very quickly and higher and higher at my first pony Mumann's box. I didn't think twice and immediately brought him into the house,” says Linnea Heemsoth when asked BuzzFeed News Germany.

In the video you can see how she guides Mumann with a leash first through the water and then through the front door. Suddenly the animal is standing in the middle of their four walls. “He was very relaxed there and immediately found his favorite room: the kitchen!” The pony happily bites from an apple that is lying on the dining table. “He would have loved to raid the entire refrigerator,” says Heemsoth.

The pony spends 20 minutes in the house watching football

How long did it stay in the apartment, you ask? And what if the pony “pusses and pees,” one user wonders in the comments. “It was just for fun and he was only in the house for 20 minutes or so,” Heemsoth replies to the question. In addition to her pony, she owns four other horses. She is successful at tournament championships with her horse Larino. (Did you have it? Child also riding lessons?)

Some users react with amusement on TikTok. “There’s a horse standing in the hallway,” one of them jokingly quotes from the well-known hit song. Directly below, someone comments: “You have mold in your apartment.” Some people imagine the horse settling in and making themselves comfortable in their home. Like Heemsoth BuzzFeed News Germany reveals, that really happened: After he grabbed the apple, “he warmed up a bit in the living room and actually watched football on TV.”

The parents take the horse in as a new family member

“My dad would have jumped in a triangle,” is how one user imagines her parents’ reaction to a horse in their own home. Not so with the TikToker: “My family thought it was funny and welcomed the new family member well. At some point we thought to ourselves: 'Horses belong in the stable'.” After a short hesitation, Mumann went back out into the cold. “As long as the water doesn’t get higher again, he can probably be back in his box and with his horse friends.”

According to the student, they were saved with the help of the fire department and sandbags. Many families in Germany are currently suffering from the consequences of the floods – it is a difficult time. That's why Heemsoth wanted to send a positive sign with her video: “Here to see the flood with a bit of humor,” says the description. And Animals are good for cheering up yes, particularly good.

