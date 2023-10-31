The program ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ has become one of the favorites of Peruvians, who were amazed by the recent revelation of tiktoker Ric La Torre. The content creator confirmed that a controversial influencer will debut very soon on the successful cooking reality show hosted by José Peláez. In this note, he discovers the identity of the new public figure who will enter the television space broadcast by Latina.

Who is the influencer who will be in the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef’?

This Tuesday, October 31, the tiktoker Ric La Torre set the networks on fire by announcing that a controversial influencer would be part of the Latina cooking reality show. “It joins ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. You’ll say ‘What?’ But trust me. Something is going to happen next week,” La Torre said on his X (Twitter) account. Likewise, she published a photograph of Carolina Braedtbetter known as Fashaddicti, along with a makeup artist from that program.

The image would suggest that the fashion influencer would be part of the reality show. It should be noted that although she has not confirmed her participation in Latina’s reality show, she published a curious video on her Instagram account. “You can’t guess where I’m going,” she said.

Who is the influencer Carolina Braedt?

Carolina Braedt is a well-known Peruvian influencer who entered the YouTube platform as a content creator in 2014. It should be noted that the material she offers is focused on fashion, beauty and lifestyle topics. She is the daughter of businessman Walter Braedt, founder of the company Braedt sausages.

This young woman’s name was in the middle of the scandal after announcing her divorce with Bruno Vegawhom he accused of appropriating Coffee Routinea company that they both founded, and patenting the brand in their name, despite the fact that they both contributed money to the business.

Carolina Braedt filed a legal suit against Bruno Vega for the rights to Rutina Café. Photo: LR Composition/ATV Capture/Carolina Braedt/Instagram

