work for the most prestigious fashion brands in Mexico becomes very profitable, since the employees who work for gucci and other haute couture houses receive highly variable salaries. This was revealed by a tiktoker who showed the amazing figure that the store pays his workers.

Gucci is an Italian fashion firm that was born in the year 1920. This was founded by Guccio Gucci, a young Florentine who stood out at that time for making beautiful bags, belts and moccasins of high fineness.

The Italian brand has remained through the years as one of the most important fashion and haute couture firms thanks to the fact that it has preserved the highest standards of its parent store for raw materials and manufacturing.

In addition, another of its keys has been the support of important advertising campaigns to position its products, since its logo is now known in any corner of the world.

How much do Gucci employees earn?

According to what was revealed by the user of TikTok, @bryanbohlsGucci floor and cashier employees receive a variable salary since this is subject to a base monthly salary of $6,308 pesos per month.

Despite this, the tiktoker mentioned that employees can receive more income per month through bonuses, commissions and other incentives they receive.

@bryanpohls considered that the salary offered by this brand to its workers is low, since when entering Gucci stores you can see employees in tune with the brand, as they dress elegantly.