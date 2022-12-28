One of the greatest wishes of the elderly is to be able to enjoy their retirement pension after having worked for many years, which is why the story of a man has gone viral on social networks. tiktoker who managed to raise millions of pesos so that a grandfather could retirebecause despite his advanced age he was still working.

Despite the fact that, as previously stated, one of the greatest desires of every older person is to be able to reach that age in which they will be in charge of enjoying their pensionthere are many people who continue working because they did not have access to jobs in which they were accumulating money for their pension allowance, as is the case of one of the protagonists of the following story that has become popular on the internet.

It was through the TikTok social network where a content creator uploaded a video in which he introduced Warren Marrion82-year-old man who works up to 9 hours in a multinational establishment Walmart.

After engaging in a conversation with the older man, the young man ended up finding out that the grandfather is a United States Navy veteran and that, since he was 11 years old, he has worked in different occupations.

Faced with this situation, the tiktoker decided to ask his followers if they would be willing to donate some money so that the old man could have a dignified and peaceful retirement.

Fortunately, the users of the Chinese virtual platform responded positively to the campaign launched by the user bug_boys, many of them leaving their respective donations in GoFundMe.

In the end, the followers of the content creator managed to gather 108 thousand dollars (something like 2 million 90 thousand pesos) so that grandpa could stop working and just take care of having a good time in his old age.

We recommend you read:

After the influencer gave the elderly $108,000, the man told him that the first thing he would do with the money is travel to the state of Florida where their children live, in order to spend time with them.