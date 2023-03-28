He broke his silence. makanaky, well-known Peruvian tiktoker, spoke out after having confessed to a rape during his school years. As you remember, the influencer revealed on Jonathan Maicelo’s podcast that he and his friends forced a woman to have sex. His statements were repudiated by users on social networks and condemned by the Ombudsman. The entity requested the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate what was mentioned by this person.

“We reject facts narrated by Einer Gilbert Alva León, known as Makanaky, where he would admit to committing a crime. We ask the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the fact ex officio, since it could also constitute an apology for the crime of rape,” says the statement.

The young man from Trujillo has managed to position himself as one of the best-known influencers today. Photo: capture of [email protected]

What did Nakanaky say?

Einer Gilber Alva Leon, his real name, shared a video where he apologized for what was said on the boxer’s YouTube channel. “With all my heart, forgive me. I didn’t mean to offend you. It was a joke and it became a mass,” she said.

He lashed out at the press for spreading his statements and bouncing it on social media. “I want to talk to my friends in the press. They are inventing things that are not. That hurts me and I don’t want people to speak ill of me,” he added in Willax.

Finally, he said that the interview was rigged. “Everything was put together in a podcast that was made with Maicelo. Nothing was true. I made a mistake, I didn’t think it was going to be bigger,” she asserted.

Makanaky confesses rape to a young woman

The tiktoker said that when he was a minor and was in school, he and his friends violated a woman. This act is considered sexual assault and classified as a crime. Despite confessing it, he tried to disassociate himself from what was committed.

Netizens asked the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations take actions. Consequently, the state entity ruled to condemn these statements.