Mexico City / 24.06.2021 11:42:07

What can influencers or tiktokers do to gain likes or subscribers? It is common that in TikTok there are stories of young people who do everything to be famous, there are those who risk their lives or are even capable of lying. Such is the case of a Ukrainian tiktoker who gave a cell phone to a girl and after recording her video to gain followers or likes wanted to take it away. However, he did not count on that it was being recorded and that it would later be exposed on social networks.

It was through social networks and international media that this case became visible. With a video, the tiktoker was exposed and it is that in order to gain recognition he was able to deceive a girl. How did you use it?

It turns out that TikTok influencer Alexánder Volóshin gave an iPhone to a girl who was found in the street. However, the moment did not last long, Well, it showed that he really just wanted the moment to be recorded and applauded.

In the clip, the young man – of Ukrainian origin – is first seen happy to do the good deed of the day. The little girl receives it surprised, but the moment did not last long, because the tiktoker wants to take it off when she finished recording.

Faced with the incident, the girl’s mother refuses to return the “gift.” As a defense, The woman expressed her disagreement that such jokes are made to children. The influencer, for his part, seeks to negotiate by offering him $ 73 (more than 1,400 Mexican pesos). However, you don’t get any positive feedback. The iPhone is not returned to you.

Finally, the tiktoker without shamelessly snatched the iPhone, thus achieving that the TikTok influencer was exposed and received severe criticism against him.

