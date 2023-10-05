Lorenzo Della Femine’s wife has publicly denounced those who opened fake fundraisers: the words of the widow

The affection that the family of. has received in recent days Lorenzo Della Femine it was immense. However, some people instead decided to do something not very beautiful, such as fundraisers that had nothing to do with the victim’s relatives themselves. It was Susy, wife of the web star who passed away in recent days at just 40 years old, who reported it. What happened.

The world of the Italian web has been shocked for a few days, since the sad news of the disappearance by one of the most followed and loved content creators on social media, Mister Pella Pazzo.

Lorenzo Della Femine, this is the name of the Neapolitan tiktoker, he passed away at just 40 years oldsuddenly, throwing his many fans (around two million), and above all his family, into absolute despair.

The death occurred last Monday afternoon, in Villa Dei Fiori clinic in Acerrawhere the 40-year-old had been hospitalized for a few days, following a sudden illness that struck him.

Already on Monday evening, many had gone outside the clinic and the TikToker’s house, a Casalnuovoto show closeness to their favorite’s family.

The scene was repeated yesterday, Wednesday, in front of the church where Lorenzo’s funeral was celebrated at 7pm.

Fake fundraisers for Lorenzo Della Femine’s family

Among the many beautiful gestures, virtual and non-virtual hugs, banners and messages of condolence, there were also those who, unfortunately, decided to do something far from beautiful.

She was the one who reported everything SusieLorenzo’s widow, who in the most inconsolable pain had to find the strength to appear in public to clarify things.

Apparently, some people have fundraiser openthe. Money which according to them would have been used for the expenses of the funeral and from sustenance of Susy herself and her three children left without a father.

The woman, on social media, she completely dissociated by these people and their gesture, explaining that she and her family had nothing to do with it. Here are the woman’s heartbroken words: