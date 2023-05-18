An Australian tiktoker with millions of followers on social media was blocked at the airport and risked not leaving because the controls did not recognize his face with the one in the photo on his identity card. The reason is his numerous cosmetic surgery interventions that have changed his connotations over the years.

Tomi Grainger, is 29 years old and in life is a Drag Queen. He himself told of the mishap that happened at the airport Sydney. Once we arrived at the controls, the system blocked access as her face did not match the one in the passport photo which dates back to when she was 22 years old. The interventions of Cosmetic Surgery in recent years they have changed it and for this reason the system has blocked him on boarding.

“They stopped and interrogated me for a long time and my anxiety was growing by the second. When they saw me and saw the passport photo, the nightmare began. They didn’t recognize me and weren’t convinced it was me. It’s true, I admit it, in recent years I have often retouched my face, but it shows that it’s me” – Tomi told his fans.

“It was the latest generation metal detector that created the problems, which compares the facial features of the photo with those of the face of the person in question. The car didn’t recognize me and the alarm went off. They kept me stuck for more than an hour and I was afraid I couldn’t leave for Japan. I also needed to pee, but they kept me standing there in front of them as they compared the photo to my face. Then the officer walked away with his passport in his hand to talk to the boss about the incident. I felt like a criminal, it was awful.” – he continued his story.

Tomi understood the problem and explained to the agents why the contraption was ringing. “Hey I don’t look like the picture because I made up! I approached the officials and explained the reason for the difference: I had facelifts. And so they convinced themselves to let me pass“.