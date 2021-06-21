Digital Millennium

Tilly Whitfield, a model, influencer and television star of Australia, set the alarms among his followers, because he shared that by following a trend beauty trick that he saw in TikTok He suffered several burns to his face and even lost the vision in one of his eyes. That was what he did? Is the beauty tip available to all users? We tell you what we know.

It was through her Instagram, where the model Tilly published several photographs of the way her face was, after a beauty trick was performed that became very popular on TikTok.

According to her testimony, the model tried to make several freckles on her face, although the product she used was not suitable for her skin and triggered a severe allergic reaction, for which she had to be transferred to a local hospital in an emergency. The news was released through People magazine.

“I ended up in the hospital with temporary vision loss due to inflammation. She was very sick. My face was unrecognizable. Let the professionals do these things “, pointed out the model in social networks.

At the moment he is in recovery. However, his experience has made him emphasize that it is important not to follow tricks that are seen on social networks and that it is best to go to specialists.

