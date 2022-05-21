It seems that Tik Tok is about to enter the world of video games. One of the most popular social networks in the world is about to take a big step, with tests already started in Vietnam and with the intention of starting to exploit the Southeast Asian market as early as the third quarter of this year.

This is what was reported on the report by Reuters, with the social ByteDance which therefore allows users to play video games through the app installed on smartphones. As mentioned, the tests seem to have already started even if it is not clear if this new feature will also arrive in the western market.

The video games in question are part of the ByteDance library, such as One Piece: Voyage Chronicles or Mobile Legends, a sort of copy of League of Legends. The previous rumors about a drastic change of strategy by the Chinese company therefore seem to be confirmed, opening up more and more to the videogame market. However, it is still very early to understand the direction that this choice will take.

Source: GamesRadar