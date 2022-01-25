New functionality should be added to the TikTok app. The video sharing app will have a number of new features, including Bitmoji-like avatars, keyword filtering, group chat, audio-only live streams, screen sharing in live streams, and subscription features. similar to Twitch that would allow creators to become subscribers.

Some of the new features will be released to subscribers only. These potential ongoing features were identified by social media analyst Matt Navarra.

“TikTok is working on a TikTok Avatars feature. The feature allows you to use your phone’s camera to fully customize your avatar’s appearance.”

It’s important to note that even though TikTok is working on new ideas, it doesn’t mean they will actually be released to users.

