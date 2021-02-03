The social network TikTok will notify users when they are going to share an unverified video in order to reduce its dissemination, following a test in which they have found that this perspective reduced the rate of content of this type shared by 24 percent.

Every time the social network identifies a video as unverified, the user who comes across it will see a warning, indicating that said content has been marked, precisely, for not being able to be verified.

In this sense, they have indicated that from now on some publications may include the following warning: “This video has been flagged as unverified content.”

Those videos that have the legend “content not verified” may continue to be shared by users, but their dissemination will be limited. That is to say, will not appear on the “For you” page from the other users.

The warning, as explained from TikTok in a statement on their blog, will also reach the creator of the video. And a new window will be shown to the user if they try to share it, although this time they will be given the option to continue with their attempt.

The function looks for users to be “aware of what they share“It follows a test in which from Tiktok they found that the share of content without verification was reduced by 24% and the indications of ‘Like’ by 7 percent.

Although it is a function designed to be implemented globally, the company has indicated that from this Wednesday it is available in the United States and Canada and that it will reach the rest of the countries “In the next weeks“.

Code of conduct on Wikipedia

The ‘Universal Code of Conduct’ has been launched by the Wikimedia Foundation. (AFP)

Wikipedia published this week a ‘Universal Code of Conduct’ with the aim of curbing abuse, misinformation and manipulation in the largest ‘online’ encyclopedia.

The ‘Universal Code of Conduct’ was launched by the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization that runs Wikipedia, expanding on existing policies and creating community standards for protect encyclopedia of those who damage or distort its content.

“Our ‘Universal Code of Conduct’ creates standards to improve conduct on Wikimedia projects and address abuse and negative behavior,” says Wikimedia CEO Katherine Maher in a statement shared by the Foundation.

The new policy “defines a minimal set of behavioral guidelines expected and unacceptable “for users who interact and contribute to Wikimedia projects, as it appears in the ‘Universal Code of Conduct’. It also includes language designed to prevent abuse of power and the deliberate introduction of false or inaccurate content .

“The ‘Universal Code of Conduct’ marks an important step in the evolution of our mission to create a welcoming, safe and inclusive environment for our employees,” explains the President of the Board of Directors of Wikimedia, María Sefidari.

The “Universal Code of Conduct” is available in 30 languages ​​and was written by 1,500 Wikipedia volunteers from all continents. These regulations have been published after the celebration on January 15 of the 20th anniversary of Wikipedia.

With information from agencies.