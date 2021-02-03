TikTok will have a new feature to combat the spread of unverified information, reports RIA News…

As specified, today this feature will be launched in the US and Canada, in other countries it will work within a few weeks.

The company said that now the video on the social network is checked for authenticity by special expert services that remove unwanted content. With the advent of a new function when data accuracy is uncertain TikTok will also tag such videos as “unverified content”.

When users try to share a video like this, they will see a notification, as well as an offer to think about whether to distribute such content.

The company believes that this innovation will provide a pause during which people can think about their next action.

It is noted that when testing the new function, the number of reposts of unconfirmed content decreased by 24%, and the number of likes for such videos – by 7%.

Earlier it was reported that the Chinese social network TikTok launched new parental control tools to keep kids safe from inappropriate content and subscribers.