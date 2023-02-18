TikTok it is now a social network that everyone knows, surely you too have heard of it as in recent years it has managed to establish itself among the competition and become one of the most loved platforms by users. In any case, a major flaw has always gripped the application: the protection of the data of its users. Finally the CEO has decided to take a step forward.

TikTok changes its policies: it will better protect the data of European users!

Last January, European Commissioner Thierry Breton made the situation very clear: TikTok risked being banned in Europe precisely because of poor protection of data and European users. As you well know, the EU rules are very strict even in these areas.

The platform, after having already had heated debates with the United States, certainly could not afford a confrontation with Europe as well, and now the situation is finally about to change. TikTok has in fact announced some important new measures of its own regarding these issues.

Specifically, two other data centers will be created (which will add to the existing one) located this time in European territory and all information relating to EU users will be managed by these two new centres. In this way the platform will be able to comply better to the directives of the Digital Service Act.

In short, throughout 2023 and even the beginning of 2024, the company will take care of migrating this amount of data and perhaps the tensions can ease!