TikTok announced on Monday that it will begin allowing some popular accounts on the short video platform to charge subscriptions for live streams.

Similar monetization tools have been added to rival platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, which are vying for the audience of digital celebrities.

“The LIVE subscription is an extension of our efforts to create diverse monetization opportunities that adapt to a variety of creator needs,” TikTok reported on its blog. According to the platform, the functionality, which will be introduced this week, will be available by invitation-only at the moment and will be expanded globally in the coming months.

Creators will be able to switch to a subscriber-only chat mode, “further enhancing the personal connection between creators and audiences,” the company said.

Among the perks of becoming a subscriber are digital credentials and, in some cases, the ability to control camera angles during live broadcasts.

TikTok announced earlier this month a program to share advertising revenue with the main content creators present on the platform, approaching the model used by the competition. “We will begin exploring our first ad revenue sharing program with creators, public figures and media publishers,” the company said.