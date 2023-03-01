As of this Tuesday, February 28 of the current year, Canadian federal officials they will not be able to use of the tik tok app on cell phones and official devices. The measure is added to those taken in United States and the European Union (EU).

It was last Monday, February 27, that the president of the Canadian Treasury Council, Mona Fortier, announced that as of this day the public servants of the federal government of Justin Trudeau may not use or download the application bytedance.

“Users of these devices will also be blocked from downloading the app in the future. After a review of TikTok, the director of Information Systems of Canada determined that it poses an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security,” the official explained in a statement, while noting that the Chinese application will be deleted from the devices.

Meanwhile, countries like Taiwan and India they don’t allow their government workers to use TikTok. In addition, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan They have also banned the Asian platform, however, they do so because they consider that its content goes against their social values.

Given the wave of bans on the use of TikTok on government devices from different countries, and taking into account that The United States seeks to eliminate the viral application from its entire territorymany wonder the reason behind the measure.

It was from the great popularity that TikTok began to gain that some nations began to accuse ByteDance of collecting data from its users to later give it to the Chinese government headed by Xi Jinping.

The foregoing, they have warned, because the company behind the social network operates in China, so The company is governed by the regulations of the Asian country, hence it may be forced by the Chinese administration to deliver user data and this, it has been emphasized, could jeopardize the security of confidential information of the governments of different nations.

Likewise, it should be noted that the measures taken by Canada and the reinforcement of those of the United States were promoted after the North American countries shot down alleged aerial devices coming from the nation led by Xi Jinping.