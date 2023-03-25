VG: Norwegian weapons manufacturer for Ukraine Nammo complained about the TikTok data center

Norwegian arms manufacturer Nammo accused the TikTok data center of disrupting ammunition production. The company complains that due to its construction, it lacks electricity to increase the production of weapons, including for the Ukrainian army. The newspaper writes about it VG.

The company plans to significantly expand its own production, which is located in a business park 100 kilometers from Oslo. To produce ammunition for the Norwegian army, NATO allies and Ukraine, Nummo needs additional capacity and additional electricity.

“Authorities must choose between storing cat videos and providing critical public functions,” said company CEO Morten Brandseg.

Huge amounts of electricity go to the needs of a new TikTok data center under construction nearby. For him, the local power company has already allocated a huge share of free capacity.

Nammo’s communications director Fredrik Tangeraas and Raufoss managing director Öyvind Hansebraten said Norway would “become a laughing stock” in NATO if TikTok interfered with the increase in Norwegian arms production.

On March 24, the commanders of the air forces of the northern countries – Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden – signed a document on cooperation in the field of air defense. The idea of ​​the agreement is that the four countries, which have about 250 combat aircraft, act as a single entity and be able to resist Russia.