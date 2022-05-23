According to Reuters, TikTok would be testing some games in HTML5 on its social platform, to launch them in the third quarter of 2022 in the territories of Southeast Asia. In short, ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the very famous social network, wants to focus more and more on video games.

Reuters said they don’t know if TikTok aims to expand its mini-game offering to other territories as well, but the fact that the first game offered is Zynga’s Disco Loco 3D raises more than a few suspicions, as it is a product. designed and already announced for the global market.

According to the sources of the newspaper, TikTok has ambitions that go beyond that of filling up with mini games. In any case, the proposed titles will immediately contain advertisements, the revenues of which will be divided between the platform and the developers.

ByteDance he commented on the news in a very general way, through an official spokesperson: “We are always looking for ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community.”

TikTok is the social network most frequented by young people, with more than a billion monthly active users. Douyin, the Chinese version of the platform, also by ByteDance, introduced video games as early as 2019.