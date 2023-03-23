A new challenge It has been viralized on the TikTok platform, since it is about disappear within 48 hours of casa, without having any communication with close relatives; in it State of Mexico (Edomex) 13 cases have already been reported.

He challenge consists in that after 48 hours, called “goal days”, the minors they can return to their houses, since most of those who join him are high school students.

Public security authorities have detected that the challenge “disappear” it has been carried out in municipalities of the metropolitan area, during 2023 at least six cases have been reported in catepec, Nezahualcóyotl, Chicoloapan and Los Reyes la Paz, belonging to Edomex.

As reported by the parents of the missing In blockades where they are required to be searched, minors leave their homes to go to school, make a purchase or do school work, however, they no longer return home.

Five of the reported cases have been from the same school, the minors They go to nearby municipalities, so they are found kilometers from their homes.

“There have been no reported cases of kidnapping, but there have been cases of students leaving to fulfill a challenge”commented Ricardo Salas, coordinator of Crime Prevention of Los Reyes la Paz.