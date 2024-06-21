Home page World

From: Anna-Lena Kiegerl

In a TikTok video, Cantoni makes the chaos clear. © Screenshot/TikTok @marta nel tubo

A TikTok video shows the chaos left behind by tourists after their stay in an Italian holiday apartment – ​​not the only incident of its kind.

Livorno – The Holiday season starts with the summer months and the holiday season is picking up speed. However, this does not always mean just fun, especially not for the localsA video on TikTok illustrates this. A landlord of holiday apartments in Italy shows the mess that guests left behind after their stay. The video caused a great stir and was shared many times.

TikTok video shows mess: tourists leave dirty apartment behind

Maria Cantoni, who according to The Sera Corriere rents out about ten properties via Booking.com and Airbnb, shows in her TikTok video that this work is not always associated with high income and joy, as many people think. She shows the chaos left behind by two guests who had only spent two nights there.

In the kitchen, dirty dishes are piled up in the sink, all the lights are on. While the heating is on, the windows are open to ventilate and the air conditioning is also on. In the bedroom, wet towels are lying on the floor and everything is in disarray. The whirlpool bath is dirty and there are remnants of rose petals stuck to the walls. There was also smoking in the apartment. “There were only two guests and it was only two days. Thank God, one would like to say at this point, because it was only two days,” Cantoni says in the video.

Chaos in holiday accommodation in Italy is not uncommon: “At first it is a shock”

The Italian newspaper The Sera Corriere had a conversation with the landlady in which she reported further horrifying cases. She explains: “It’s a shock at first.” Since she has lived near the apartment, she has been doing the cleaning herself. “I have understood that there is no human respect for those who clean. Many customers forget or perhaps don’t know that there are real people working behind this house,” says the Italian.

Similar incidents to the one in the video are apparently not uncommon. She reports other experiences with guests. One couple wiped dog excrement off the floor with towels, while others arrived in groups of eight instead of two and some slept on the floor. The hot tub was filled to the brim, which half flooded the room. In addition, people often smoke in the accommodations, including illegal substances.

Cantoni explains: “I have their documents, I could report them. I have never done that.” Theft is also not uncommon. Towels, knives and candles regularly disappear. “It is often Italians, especially young people,” who cause problems, she says. However, around half of the guests do not leave any problems behind, some even tidy up the accommodation perfectly.

Cantoni tried to contact the guests from the TikTok video, but was unsuccessful. She received no response, and the landlady was on Whatsapp blocked. There is also a scam on Airbnb and Booking.com. You should definitely pay attention to this, especially during the holiday months.