Currently, there is a trend in TikTok where users use a AI to take a photo that gives them an anime character appearance, the point is that right now they use plates to adjust the images and come out with huge breasts.

As you just read, lTikTok users hold some plates, pillows or bowls to play with the AI ​​and that their portraits come out with huge breasts. Sometimes it works and other times not so much.

Finally, the filter program scans the person and from there creates the image and, in this case, gives a different shape to the individual’s breasts. The results tend to show a little bit of everything, and usually it’s always some sexualized woman or something.

It’s worth noting that the vast majority of the time the goal is to play, not to take it seriously. Even find an object in the house that will create something different.

One of the most famous TikTokers/influencers in Latin America: Chingu Amiga, wanted to outwit artificial intelligence and we must admit that the result did not suit her. It must be admitted that people with a lot of free time and a little creativity at hand, deliver interesting results.

Now, we don’t know how long this trend will last, however, the theme of AI is going to continue for a long time, because it is a technology that continues to develop and delivers all kinds of results, both positive and negative.

Have you already tried to make your anime-like image with an AI and used dishes to see if huge breasts came out?