Questionable beauty trends are constantly circulating on the internet. This example shows that not everything is real.

Munich – “If you want to be beautiful, you have to suffer”, everyone has certainly heard or been told this saying in some life situation. Some people would probably put up with a lot and spend a lot of money to preserve their own beauty and youth. Tips and tricks related to the topic are constantly circulating on the Internet. Trends regularly emerge on social media platforms in particular. The hashtag “periodbloodfacemask” is on the Video platform TikTok pretty well known at the moment. But what about the hashtag and associated videos?

TikTok trend: Do young women smear menstrual blood on their faces?

This trend is not for the faint-hearted. the short ones tik tokVideos show how young women in particular smear a red liquid on their faces. The clips are tagged with the hashtag “periodbloodfacemask” which means something like “menstrual blood mask”. So an indication that women smear their menstrual blood on their faces? In any case, the authors point out the supposed advantages of this: “natural and cheap care” writes one, for example. Many users in the comments are incredulous and write “It’s a joke, isn’t it?”

TikTok trend is apparently only meant as a joke

The German dermatologist Dr. Yael Adler advises opposite ZDF from the application because there is “no scientifically proven effectiveness at all”. It could even be dangerous because the blood “can contain too many bacteria” that would then damage the skin.

However, most TikTok users already know that the alleged beauty trend is just a joke. Many comment: “No blood was smeared on your face. There was only one face mask that looked very similar to this one.” This is a pore-refining serum from the Canadian cosmetics brand “The Ordinary”, which is colored red.

Despite this relieving resolution, TikTok users agree: “Enough internet for today”. And while this alleged TikTok trend is causing chills, the Videos of an Ingolstadt resident make you laugh.