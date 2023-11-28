Home page World

TikTok is developing rapidly: the average length of use of the platform will continue to rise sharply in 2023.

In 2023 there will be a clear trend in the use of TikTok away. Experts predict a global increase in average daily usage time of 7.3%, which corresponds to a dwell time of 55.8 minutes. This upward trend is expected to continue in 2024, with a further increase of 4.7% to 58.4 minutes per day. These numbers underline users’ growing engagement with the platform and its role as an important part of daily digital life.

TikTok app: Superior usage time compared to other platforms

The attractiveness of TikTok compared to other social media becomes even clearer when you look at the time spent on the platform. In 2019, the average usage time was 27.4 minutes per day and has steadily increased since then. In 2023, users spend an average of 23.5 hours more on TikTok than other mainstream social media apps like Instagram. This impressive increase highlights TikTok’s unique appeal.

TikTok: In 2024, usage time is expected to increase to 58.4 minutes per day. © Nikolas Kokovlis/Imago (symbolic image)

The use of TikTok is particularly intensive in the USA. US adults spend an average of 53.8 minutes daily on the platform, making TikTok the most heavily used social media service in the United States. These numbers demonstrate the growing importance of TikTok as an essential medium for entertainment and social interaction.

Future Predictions for TikTok Usage Behavior: Growth Trends

The future prospects for TikTok continue to look positive. The expected increase in usage time to 58.4 minutes per day in 2024 signals not only continued growth, but also increasing user loyalty. This suggests that TikTok will continue to play a central role in the social media landscape in the coming years.

ByteDance recently announced that TikTok reaches around 20 million users per month in Germany. The platform is also currently testing the ability to upload videos to TikTok with a duration of up to 15 minutes, such as NEXTG.tv reported.