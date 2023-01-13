Have you felt that TikTok is addictive and that you can’t stop watching it? If the answer is yes, calm down, he is not the only one who thinks or feels the same.

In fact, Mike Pompeo, former director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and former Secretary of State, made a desperate appeal on his Twitter account for parents to remove the application from their children’s cell phones.

“If you care about your kids and grandkids, get TikTok off their phones.. Just delete it. Trust me, they will thank you later, ”Pompeo wrote on his account.

But it is not the first time that in the United States, the application, owned by the Chinese technology giant ByteDance, has been denounced, because Senior officials have claimed that the platform is a spy and propaganda tool of the Chinese regime.

This was stated by Pompeo on his Twitter account: “TikTok is in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party. If your kids are on it, the Chinese government likely has your social security number, privacy details, your photos, and more. Make no mistake, China is using and will use this private information against the American people.”

Highly addictive and destructive and we are seeing worrying data about the corrosive impact of the constant use of social networks,

Mike Pompeo is not the only one who has made public the conspiracies against the entertainment application.

Mike Gallagher, a member of the United States House of Representatives, assured ‘NBC News’ that the application is “highly addictive and destructive and we are seeing worrying data about the corrosive impact of constant use of social networks, particularly on men and women. young women here in the United States.”

According to ‘AFP’, “public school officials from the city of Seattle in the United States filed a complaint against giants of social networks such as Facebook or TikTok, accusing them of harming the mental health of the young audience since they create depression and anxiety in students“.

The battle continues. For now, in more than 19 states, the platform was blocked for state-managed devices. However, this will not be enough for the US government for long.

