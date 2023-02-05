TikTok needs no introduction, it is one of the most popular social networks of the moment with millions of daily active users who scroll through their home page in search of interesting content. Today we are here as the guidelines, and in particular the methods of punishment in case of a violation, they were updated.

TikTok introduces strikes

TikTok has just announced an update to its moderation system, which will add the famous strikes on accounts, in a very similar way to the one implemented for some time on YouTube. The goal is to make the system more functional and clearer for creators.

Specifically, if TikTok removes content for violating the guidelines, a strike will be applied to the account which will last 90 days. The strikes will be divided by category, both based on which content was banned (video, comment, live, etc.), and based on which type of guideline it actually violated.

Getting too many strikes will result in the definitive ban of the account, although obviously TikTok was keen to clarify that the procedure will not work the same way in the event of very serious violations. If so, it will still apply an instant ban.

Obviously the creators will be able to see the strikes received and in case ask for a appeal, and the user will be notified if he is near the ban. In this way everything should always be clear, leaving no room for doubts or misunderstandings. In short, a nice update that could make the platform even safer!