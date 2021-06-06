Popular short-form video sharing service TikTok quietly changed its privacy policy in the US and sparked controversy: Now they can collect biometric information, such as facial and voice prints of content that its users publish on the platform.

The policy change, first detected by the specialized media TechCrunch, took effect on June 2. TikTok users residing in the European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom, Switzerland and other geographies (except India) where the service operates are exempted of the changes.

But the change worries because it could expand gradually.

“We may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information as defined in US law, such as facial and voice prints, of your user content. When required by law, we will request the necessary permissions from you prior to such collection, “explained ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok.

You can also “listen and read”

The new ways to collect information from TikTok. Reuters photo

In addition to this, the company’s privacy policy also states that it may collect information about “the nature of the audio and text of the words spoken in your User Content” to “enable special video effects, for content moderation, for demographic ranking, ad content and recommendations, and other non-personally identifiable operations. “

Aside from not clearly defining the exact nature of biometric data collection or offering a compelling reason why this data collection is necessary in the first place, the loosely worded language could allow TikTok to accumulate such sensitive data without the explicit consent of the users.

Since only a handful of states in the US (California, Illinois, New York, Texas, and Washington) have laws restricting companies from collecting such data, the move could mean that TikTok you don’t have to ask your users for permission in other states, as noted by TechCrunch.

In other words, users consent to the collection of their biometric data simply by agreeing to its terms of service.

The revisions to its privacy policy come months after TikTok agreed to pay $ 92 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging that the app violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by clandestinely capturing biometric and personal data from users in the US.

To target ads without meeting the requirements of informed consent of state law.

As part of the agreement, TikTok was in compliance to avoid collecting or storing biometric information, biometric identifiers, geolocation or GPS data unless expressly stated in its privacy policy. Seen from this perspective, the changes may be the outcome of the lawsuit settlement.

The company is also experiencing controversy in Europe: this Friday, the European Commission clarified how content subject to intellectual property rights should be eliminated that users post on platforms such as YouTube or TikTok, when Monday comes into force the copyright directive that Spain has not yet transposed.