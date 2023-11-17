The “Letter to America” ​​that Osama Bin Laden wrote in 2002, to explain the motivations behind the September 11 attacks, which occurred a year earlier, has gone viral on TikTok. On the popular social platform some content creator they took up the letter to argue that the criticisms and accusations made by the founder of Al-Qaeda against the United States and their foreign policy are partly founded.

In the first part of the document, 3 pages long, Bin Laden reproached the United States for having supported the creation and maintenance of a State of Israel in Palestinian territory. The topic is back in the news with the current conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The renewed interest in the «Letter to America» led the Guardian to delete the document which it had published in its entirety in 2002. The page that hosted it now reads «The document was removed on 15 November 2023».

“The transcript published on our website was widely shared on social media without full context,” adds the British site in a note, “so we have decided to remove it and instead direct readers to the news article that originally put it in context.” .

TikTok defends itself by belittling, but promising removal: «The contents promoted by this letter clearly violate our rules, which prohibit support for any form of terrorism. We are proactively and aggressively removing this content and investigating how it arrived on our platform. The number of videos on TikTok is small, and reports that this is a trend on the platform are inaccurate. This is not unique to TikTok, it has appeared on various platforms and media.”