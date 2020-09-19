The TikTok video app will no longer be available for download in the US as of Sunday. US President Donald Trump has issued a corresponding ban. With one exception, however, he keeps the chance of an agreement.

US President Donald Trump has announced a ban on the two Chinese socia media apps TikTok and WeChat. The White House announced on Friday that the download will no longer be possible in the USA from Sunday.

TikTok should also no longer work for users in the US from November 12, while this should be the case for WeChat from Sunday. However, Trump has set a deadline of November 12 within which national security concerns can still be allayed, said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. Trump is increasing the pressure in the struggle for the future of the video app – and leaves an agreement still open.

Most recently, the US government tried to get the software company Oracle and the supermarket chain Walmart to get involved. On Thursday, Trump said that Microsoft was still in the race. The software giant had negotiated to buy the TikTok business in the USA and other countries, but announced a few days ago that its offer had been rejected by the Chinese TikTok owner Bytedance.

The Chinese group ByteDance is taking legal action against the announced ban. Both companies filed complaints with a federal court in Washington to block the download ban planned for Sunday, according to court documents filed on Friday. The ban was made for political reasons and has nothing to do with the stated reason to avert a threat to national security, explained TikTok and ByteDance. In addition, rights guaranteed by the constitution are violated. The US Presidential Office could not be reached for a statement on Saturday.

Microsoft’s talks had been torpedoed by the Chinese government: They introduced a rule according to which they must agree to the sale of software algorithms abroad. A replacement plan was then quickly worked out, according to which Oracle would act as a technology partner of TikTok and the global video app business would be brought into a new company based in the USA.

Trump describes TikTok as a security risk on the grounds that Chinese authorities could get data from Americans. TikTok and Bytedance deny this. Without a deal, the app threatens to end in the US market, where TikTok claims to have around 100 million users.