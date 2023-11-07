ISLAMABAD. Two young underage brothers, aged 12 and 11, lost their lives in Pakistan in an accident linked to TikTok, the Chinese video sharing platform. According to local authorities, the older brother accidentally fired a gun, fatally wounding his younger brother. Then overwhelmed by pain he used the same weapon to take his own life. Police spokesperson Inspector Wajid Ali revealed that the boys’ father, who is involved in the animal trade, kept the weapon for safety.

The younger sister confirmed that the older brother had secretly used the gun for the TikTok video. In 2020 and 2021, Pakistan imposed numerous bans on TikTok due to concerns about the platform violating local laws and social norms related to uploading content. However, the bans were lifted following assurances from TikTok that users involved in sharing illicit content would face restrictions on the platform.

Already at the end of February last year, a 14-year-old girl died, again in Pakistan, while she was filming a short video, also on TikTok. The young woman was recovering with a firearm when an accidental shot went off, which went through her stomach. And in 2021, four other very young people lost their lives during some videos on TikTok.