ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, declared that it improperly obtained data from users, including a journalist from Financial Times, to review your location as part of an internal leak investigation. The information is from Financial Times🇧🇷

During the Northern Hemisphere summer, 4 ByteDance employees reviewed internal information sharing with journalists. It was 2 team members in the US and 2 in China who had access to the IP addresses and other personal data of Cristina Criddle, from Financial Timesto find out if the professional was close to any ByteDance employees, but the company did not find any leaks.

Since June, the FT published a series of reports conducted by Criddle, which revealed that dozens of employees have left TikTok’s London (UK) office since the beginning of this year, with some reports of working 12-hour days or employees being fired after taking leave. . Some workers also described a “kill list” of colleagues that the company wanted to expel from the London office.

Joshua Ma, the ByteDance executive responsible for expanding e-commerce in Europe, was replaced after the Financial Times revealed that he had told employees in London that “I didn’t believe” on maternity leave.

The findings of ByteDance’s internal investigation were announced in an email to employees and reported for the 1st time by the newspaper The New York Times🇧🇷 The investigation was sparked by an article by the forbes about lawmakers banning the app in the US over privacy and security concerns.

Attorney General Erich Andersen wrote to staff that a “misguided plan was developed and executed by some individuals in the internal audit department last summer”adding that those involved “misused their authority to gain access to TikTok user data”violating its code of conduct.

In another email to employees, ByteDance chief executive Liang Rubo wrote that the company needed to “reflect deeply on our actions and think about how we can prevent similar incidents from happening again”🇧🇷

TikTok had no further comment on the matter.