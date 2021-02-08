Image of the TikTok logo. Kiichiro Sato / AP

TikTok extends its challenge to Facebook in its own territory. The Chinese company will launch an e-commerce service that will include a tool that allows its most popular users to share links to products and automatically earn a commission on any sale. This is one of the new features planned for 2021 that the Chinese firm has announced to its advertisers, according to various sources cited by Financial times.

TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, also aims to offer brands the ability to display catalogs of their products on the platform, according to sources. TikTok has declined to comment on the news.

Last October, the Chinese company reached a global agreement with Shopify, one of the e-commerce platforms with the most employees in the world, to facilitate the creation of advertising campaigns for the social network on the e-commerce platform. To do this, it was necessary to install the new TikTok channel from the Shopify app store.

According to information from the British newspaper, the firm is launching purchases live, a mobile phone version of TV shopping channels, where users can purchase products with just a few taps after seeing them showcased by TikTok stars. Recently, Walmart also announced the launch of the live shopping feature

E-commerce has become a priority for large social networks. Last year, Facebook introduced a digital shopping channel on its homepage and tools on Instagram to make buying products easier.

Last year, during the Trump Administration, the Chinese subsidiary Bytedance faced serious problems in the United States. The former president even threatened to ban it because it was owned by China. It’s still unclear what approach the Biden administration will take to the company, but some advertisers appear to be more relaxed about the future of the app.

In fact, last week, TikTok announced its first major deal with an ad agency, WPP, which will give the group priority access to its latest ad products.

TikTok’s biggest draw is its wide audience of young users. It was the second most downloaded app in January, according to Sensortower data, and the most downloaded in the App Store. It is also the one in which the most in The company claims that 40% of TikTok users do not have a Facebook account and that 63% are not on Twitter, according to an advertising agency consulted by the Financial Times

